Giant Flea?
I think not … but, got home to these creatures dead and dying on my regular path beneath the house in Bris. I can’t find a likely source, they are around 100 and grouped in a rough disc in the middle of the path with no trail back to anywhere I can see, and they don’t seem to have come from the house above. They jump like fleas too, and between 10 and 15mm long – roughly.
Does anyone know what they are, and what their likely source could be?
Here’s your answer :)
Even describes their appearance the same way you do as if “they fell from the sky”. Talitroides topitotum
http://www.qm.qld.gov.au/Find+out+about/Ask+an+Expert/Question+of+the+month/Question+Archive/Questions/2011/August+2011#.W7KZTnszbIU
Thanks Lissa. That could be it, looks like it.
Land shrimp or lawn shrimp, possibly washed out of the grass by recent rain? I don’t know anything about them but I’ve often seen tiny ones when I’m digging in gardens or in leaf litter in the bush.
I also thought of those creatures that go hopping when I lift a settled pot tray in the garden, but these are bigger. Recent rain might have brought them.
Hi Mark,
I’d be looking at crustaceans, like Gammarus.
Come up, dried out and died?
Hi Michael.
I was also thinking tiny shrimp … I didn’t see them come, just found them mostly dead, and a few more this morning. If they came from the garden it looks like they travelled quite a way and stayed in a tight group. Still weird … when there is so much space nearer the garden they could have landed.
Hi Mark. Fascinating. I had a quick look at Brisbane Insects and couldn’t find it. Try contacting the museum perhaps with your photos and some detail of location and size: http://www.qm.qld.gov.au/Find+out+about/Animals+of+Queensland/Insects/What+insect+is+that/Insect+identifier#.W7J54HszbIU
Hi Lissa. They are roughly 10 – 15mm long. It’s as if they fell from the sky, except they are under the house and nowhere nearby they could have come from. Weird …