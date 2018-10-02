Giant Flea?

I think not … but, got home to these creatures dead and dying on my regular path beneath the house in Bris. I can’t find a likely source, they are around 100 and grouped in a rough disc in the middle of the path with no trail back to anywhere I can see, and they don’t seem to have come from the house above. They jump like fleas too, and between 10 and 15mm long – roughly.

Does anyone know what they are, and what their likely source could be?

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

© Mark Berkery

