Shielded …
See how simple space is, clarifying the thing it surrounds, shaping the form.
See the space, from there sense the form appearing.
Every little thing has its place in the tapestry.
Nothing is disposable, or all of it is.
Feeling the sense of it.
In the space of it.
This wee one reminds me of a snake, due to the scaly appearance of its body. Beautiful. Also, I really like this, Mark: “See how simple space is, clarifying the thing it surrounds, shaping the form.” It’s a nice reversal of our usual perspective, which emphasizes form rather than emptiness, forgetting that one depends on the other.
Thanks Cate. What’s to say, had to change it, and again. :-)
Yes, the fine details, especially when you click to make it larger. I love your work, Mark.
Thanks for sharing it.
Peace
Mary
Thanks Mary.
awesome details, so many colours!….guess the phrase that comes to mind is “it’s a bugs life”…brilliant photo study Mark
Thanks Crystal. It’s an image of a bugs life.
Love the fine details :) Every little piece of insect has it’s pattern and purpose. Like the little breathing (?) holes along the sides of the abdomen.
Thanks Lissa. Yes, for breathing, probably smell, maybe other receptivity?