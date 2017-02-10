Nature's Place

Shielded …

p1220948_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2*Click on pictures for closer view …

p1220929_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

p1220960_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

See how simple space is, clarifying the thing it surrounds, shaping the form.

See the space, from there sense the form appearing.

Every little thing has its place in the tapestry.

Nothing is disposable, or all of it is.

Feeling the sense of it.

In the space of it.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

*

 

  1. Cate said, on 11/02/2017 at 12:25 am

    This wee one reminds me of a snake, due to the scaly appearance of its body. Beautiful. Also, I really like this, Mark: “See how simple space is, clarifying the thing it surrounds, shaping the form.” It’s a nice reversal of our usual perspective, which emphasizes form rather than emptiness, forgetting that one depends on the other.

    • Mark said, on 11/02/2017 at 5:46 am

      Thanks Cate. What’s to say, had to change it, and again. :-)

  2. Walking My Path: Mindful Wanderings in Nature said, on 11/02/2017 at 12:02 am

    Yes, the fine details, especially when you click to make it larger. I love your work, Mark.
    Thanks for sharing it.
    Peace
    Mary

  3. taikunping said, on 10/02/2017 at 8:06 pm

    awesome details, so many colours!….guess the phrase that comes to mind is “it’s a bugs life”…brilliant photo study Mark

    • Mark said, on 11/02/2017 at 5:42 am

      Thanks Crystal. It’s an image of a bugs life.

  4. Lissa said, on 10/02/2017 at 5:10 am

    Love the fine details :) Every little piece of insect has it’s pattern and purpose. Like the little breathing (?) holes along the sides of the abdomen.

    • Mark said, on 10/02/2017 at 6:21 pm

      Thanks Lissa. Yes, for breathing, probably smell, maybe other receptivity?

