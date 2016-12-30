Nature's Place

Seasonal Girl
Everything has or is one, a season. It grows, flowers and fruits, then it is gone.
Of course, the Botany Bay Weevil knows nothing of that.
It is engaged in now, being its beautiful self.
Sensing, unselfconsciously.
Its instinctive intelligence – as it is in all things – is focussed in its primary senses.
Seeing, hearing, touching, smelling – what enables it to endure here.
So it might fulfil its purpose in being, to reproduce.
As in all things, you may have noticed.
Earth robotics, you and me …
… plus self reflection.
Reflection on instinct, a recipe for madness, what we got.
Until reflection is on being, something else …
… no-thing in particular, nothing.
Letting what passes pass.
Elusive Beauty
Infrequent visitor to the butterfly bush, faster than most and hair trigger to a finger touching the flower he’s feeding on …
Unless he’s actually engaged, focussed, on eating. Contained. Then you have to be it, to get it, the shot. A matter of focus.
Never met a fly with mental issues – born of self reflection and the imperative to realise peace of mind.
Colourful, unpredictable little thing … wild elusive beauty.
I am not what passes, and every-thing passes in time, becomes past.
Except for this time, now. Now is always now, it never passes, never changes.
What is always now is the space every thing passes in.
Seeing it is doing it, a guided mystery.
Of wild beauty being.
Of Creatures Past …
… twelve from this year just gone.
Being what they are, doing what they do.
Not a problem in sight …
Spider Hunter
It was just before the rains, I was walking where the drain runs into a creek, the road into a rainforest.
On the edge of things, you could say. And what did I find but ephemeral form. What else is there in this world …
I was inspecting the concrete wall of the drain below the road when she announced herself, antennae waving, staccato gait.
She was already carrying her burden, a spider, food for her yet to be born young, looking for a suitable nest site to deposit.
Following her wasn’t easy but she did present on a number of occasions, shots taken from a prepared position, lying in wait …
Some things come easy, some you work for. No telling what may be either way until the distortion of resistance is negated.
And in the spirit behind that infamous battle cry down through the ages, god wills it … or not.
Oddballs …
… in the garden and beyond.
Being what we are.
Creatures Of Night
You have to go down the garden at night to see these creatures of the dark. You won’t know them otherwise.
Go quietly, disturbing as little as possible on the way, lest they take fright and disappear into the night.
The least disturbance can be enough that they are away, never to be seen again without aid.
And when they are done they are gone, time’s up. Gotta make the most of it or …
When you get close enough, never mind the mozzies, little beauties all.
Spider Mates
St Andrews Cross spider they’re called. The big colourful female and the relatively small male.
She sits in her web unmoving, he approaches from the other side, the web a barrier and carrier, wary for his life.
Some spiders eat their suitors after mating, food for potential spiderlings, these are probably one of those. Nature is savagely practical.
They reside in different parts of the garden, within their own webs, sitting without anxiety for what may be. No thought for any past or future.
Some spiders must die of hunger this way, become food for another predator, or travel for food and a mate, as they do, fearlessly though no doubt instinctively cautious.
Anomaly …
After the butterflies came and went this spider was seen with evidence of eating them, butterfly scales around its face.
Along came a weevil the spider ignored, perhaps no longer hungry enough to move. Or weevils don’t taste good to a spider.
I don’t think the spider thinks the weevil is its baby, or the weevil thinks the spider is its mother.
Just one of those things that happen in nature, apparent anomaly.
Silk Traveller
There are many ways creatures get around, walking, flying, hopping etc. These spiders use silk.
He climbs to the highest point on his map and casts a thread of silk into the dark night, in his search for food and a mate.
First he thoroughly inspects his platform, running around with no apparent purpose, then raises his abdomen into the air and spins a sticky thread.
Taken on the light breeze, there’s always some movement of air, it lands where it will and off he goes to investigate.
Where he ends up there’s no telling, he leaves and returns along the thread and casts again.
After a while he seems satisfied his destination is reached, for now, and rests a while.
But the threads are still in place, if he needs to return, and to mark where he’s been.
Diligent little thing, never tiring in his purpose.
Way to go …
