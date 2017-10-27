Jacaranda & Co

*Click on the pictures for a proper look …

The rain came and soaked the ground, the garden sang out green, and the little creatures came out to play – what they do.

Though there was barely a leaf on the jacaranda tree after a long dry winter it was only a week or so after the rain started it was covered in flowers, famously.

One rainy night I made the most of some christmas beetles knocked to the ground by the force of wind and falling water, some just couldn’t hold on.

Colour and contrast, some of the little beauties in a small patch of nature in the garden.

© Mark Berkery

