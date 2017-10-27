Nature's Place

Jacaranda & Co

Posted in Beetle, Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 27/10/2017

Wings still unfolded, he was content to wait out on the end of a projection. Safer that way.

*Click on the pictures for a proper look …

There’s only one direction danger can come from, behind. As long as you don’t fall off in the darkness.

 

Wave … They often make strange gestures when quiet and alone, exercising their limbs, no doubt.

Here you can see one of its other handicaps, missing lower legs. Who knows how …

And from below … Wing trailing like a cloak for this well dressed beetle.

Eyes feel the need for cleaning. Nature’s creatures spend a lot of time preening, keeping in top condition.

Clearly incapacitated, with no sign of self consideration. We can learn from the fact of nature.

The rain came and soaked the ground, the garden sang out green, and the little creatures came out to play – what they do.

Though there was barely a leaf on the jacaranda tree after a long dry winter it was only a week or so after the rain started it was covered in flowers, famously.

One rainy night I made the most of some christmas beetles knocked to the ground by the force of wind and falling water, some just couldn’t hold on.

Colour and contrast, some of the little beauties in a small patch of nature in the garden.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

