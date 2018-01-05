Sawfly …
*Click on the pictures for a proper look …
A female I think. On a favourite eucalyptus tree, where other sawfly and larva have been found.
Don’t know about joyous, but there’s a certain pleasure in perception of the being of this creature.
She’s a beauty, isn’t she. Big blue eyes, short antennae and curved pointy mandibles. Sweet little thing …
A slight evolutionary refinement perhaps, on the one that has been before. Reproduction is not replication.
© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look
*
*
Hi, Great shots. How do you get that close without the fly fleeing?
Hi. Thanks.
Flies flee all the time, except when their attention is focussed.
When focussed they appear not to cognise anything else, as long as it’s (any intrusion into their sense …) not sharp. This tree it’s on is where they lay and the larva grow and mature so she is occupied – see in one or two her rear end is pressed to the leaf.
I go into principles and practises here – Macro Illustrated – there’s also a few links to relevant stuff.
thanks very much!
You’re welcome …
Yes she is a beauty and you did a good job of capturing that beauty.
Thanks David.
Endeavouring to do my best is all.
Hi Mark. She’s gorgeous! What a pleasure to come here and see insect photos with tags like “life,” “love,” “relaxation,” and “spirituality”! Whenever I share my insect photos on Facebook, I get comments from my family like “Yuck!” or “Disgusting!”. They just don’t know what they’re missing, do they? Thanks for your wonderful macro photos and for showing the world how awesome insects are. And Happy New Year to you. :)
Hi Kim.
She is … People are too attached to the habit of naming, judgement, to slow down enough to appreciate the simple pleasure of the marvellous nature. I don’t see that changing.
Happy? Then I’d have to have the unhappy, in a world of opposites. No thanks. Give me equilibrium any day. :-)
Thanks Kim.