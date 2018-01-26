Bugs … Bugs … Bugs

*Click on the pictures for a proper look …

Not much to say this week … Focussing inside … starting with sensation, while letting pass what forms, eventually resolves to a sense of space or good inside.

It can be difficult at times, the pull of mind to express and identify, but there is no more worthy endeavour, with a value beyond what can be reasoned.

Peace of mind.



