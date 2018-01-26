Bugs … Bugs … Bugs

Young Assassin Bug, prowling the Straw-Flowers at night. Perhaps too hungry to give it my finger to climb on.
Found on a tree in the local bush, this long legged and long tongue fly. Amazing flyer … or my eyes just got old.
Fire-tail Bee, rescued from the water I leave out for the small creatures. Sitting on a drying lemon staked in the garden.
Beetle on the butterfly bush, Wedge or Monk – take your pick. They do wake up some time …
Female Lynx spider on the butterfly bush, waiting for her dinner to arrive. Everybody’s got to eat, and she eats for the many.
Got these seeds that turned into huge sunflowers but nothing visited them, maybe it is a poisonous variety, if there is such a thing. Then I saw this Weevil, but it was dead. Hmmm …
Spider under the sunflower. They seem to do a lot of waiting. Lucky they don’t think or they might get impatient.
Moth, around two and a half inches long. Huge … Didn’t want to perform for the camera, I let it be …
Robber Fly at rest, assassins of another kind, they usually capture mid air and strike behind the head. Efficient aerial killer.
Not much to say this week … Focussing inside … starting with sensation, while letting pass what forms, eventually resolves to a sense of space or good inside.
It can be difficult at times, the pull of mind to express and identify, but there is no more worthy endeavour, with a value beyond what can be reasoned.
Peace of mind.
Love the mama Lynx spiders.
They take such good care of their spiderlings.
They do, I’ve seen the male tend the nest. Instinct serves nature well.
that’s so cool thanks .. kinda like a bugs life …lol
Yes, it’s a bugs life. Or images thereof.
Great photography! Love the straw flower.
Thanks Helen.
Yes, and they last a long time too.
Amazing creatures, and as always such clear, beautiful shots. Interesting about those sunflowers and the dead weevil.
Gotta think spiders think some. Definitely beyond ego, haha.
Thanks Mary.
Spiders might think in some rudimentary form, instinctively – being what they think – without the reflection we are capable of that stirs emotion.
I have never seen an emotional spider.
Brilliant…brilliant…brilliant
Ha, ha … Thanks Simone.