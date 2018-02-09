*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

… all grown up, what the Assassin Baby eventually develops into.

It has been an unusual year in many respects but the point here is there has been very few small creatures in the garden.

I can think of a number of reasons – combinations of rain, sun, birds, etc – but at summer’s end the ‘last man standing’ is the assassin bug.

So, I present to you the winner of this years trophy … well, thank god – whatever that is – insects don’t have personalities.

And every body dies eventually.

© Mark Berkery

