Friday …
*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again
The Blue Banded Bee is much about the garden through the day. Less visible at night though.
The flash can waken them and they fly to the nearest light, not good for BBB. So only a few shots for now.
Maybe when it gets colder and they are more sluggish, and I can find them, I’ll get some more.
© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look
*
*
Once again great photos. :-) Thanks and regards from Alexander
Thanks Alexander.
Love their abdomens!! You’re amazing!😊
They are amazing. I am the observer. :-)
Super Makro! Bravo!
Regards
Oleg
Thanks Oleg.
These gorgeous bees are among my favorite subjects of yours, Mark. Thanks for the great images!
Thanks Cate. I trust I will find other kinds too …
So beautiful, this bee. Your photography always makes a fascinating world visible, humans live in unaware.
… and it’s a pleasure to watch them at work, and play, as they dart around the gardens colours.
It’s one way, a small aperture if you like, back into our nature – out of mind.