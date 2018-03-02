Nature's Place

Friday …

Posted in Bee, Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 02/03/2018

Just the one sleeping on a tendril hanging from the fern above the Orange Tail Resin Bee hotel.

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

S/he started to buzz and appeared irritated with flash so I pulled back for it to withdraw to darkness once more.

Ok, just one more … from front and below, bee hotel in background. Everybody asleep … for now.

The Blue Banded Bee is much about the garden through the day. Less visible at night though.

The flash can waken them and they fly to the nearest light, not good for BBB. So only a few shots for now.

Maybe when it gets colder and they are more sluggish, and I can find them, I’ll get some more.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

*

*

10 comments

10 Responses

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. putetet said, on 02/03/2018 at 11:36 pm

    Once again great photos. :-) Thanks and regards from Alexander

    Reply
  2. treesshrubs said, on 02/03/2018 at 3:16 pm

    Love their abdomens!! You’re amazing!😊

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 02/03/2018 at 8:37 pm

      They are amazing. I am the observer. :-)

      Reply
  3. Oleg Komarickiy said, on 02/03/2018 at 2:51 pm

    Super Makro! Bravo!
    Regards
    Oleg

    Reply
  4. Cate said, on 02/03/2018 at 7:30 am

    These gorgeous bees are among my favorite subjects of yours, Mark. Thanks for the great images!

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 02/03/2018 at 11:17 am

      Thanks Cate. I trust I will find other kinds too …

      Reply
  5. puzzleblume said, on 02/03/2018 at 5:18 am

    So beautiful, this bee. Your photography always makes a fascinating world visible, humans live in unaware.

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 02/03/2018 at 11:16 am

      … and it’s a pleasure to watch them at work, and play, as they dart around the gardens colours.

      It’s one way, a small aperture if you like, back into our nature – out of mind.

      Reply

Comment or Question?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s