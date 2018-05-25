Prehistoric creature, a shield-bug sucking on a vein – in a leaf. How they eat and drink.
*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again
Mother nursing her eggs … then she cradles the young for a while. Nature … not so strange.
Give ’em an orange and they’ll come. The fruit goes off and gets staked in the garden. Habitat too, for some.
Huntsman in the house. A baby caught up on the carpet, stopped a while. Lucky to have all those legs.
Not an unusual sight in the house, often scooping them up for repatriation, before they smother in dust.
Out by the bee hotel, nesting on a tendril of fern hanging from above, about 5mm long these flies.
Plainly, some swollen bellies there, and this is mid winter here. The garden is maturing I think.
At rest late at night on the butterfly bush – what remains still flowering. One of nature’s sentinels.
Fly in the dark, they do … I try not to disturb them though, spider’s about. Robust little thing.
Made his bed on this twig night after night. A hoverfly … with a sense of belonging.
An other fly, also asleep at night but closer to the ground. Spikey little thing …
And a longhorn beetle, for its extra long antennae, laid back to its tail.
… when it looked like there was nothing left to shoot.
From a cold sparse season, a few hangers on.
Seeing into the wildness of nature.
Forms of ‘I’.
© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look
Really great shots as always.
Thanks David.
Have you ever thought about publishing a book of your insect photos and musings about them?
Would be interesting to read ;)
I love looking at your work.
Karen
I have thought about it and decided it would be a waste of effort and resource. I don’t see the point of doing a less than top quality photo book and people just aren’t buying such, especially of macro images of insects.
Insects are still very much a niche interest, still the ‘ugly’ or insignificant side of nature in the common psyche. And my crusading days are long gone.
This blog will have to suffice now … :-) Feel free to download images for your screen.
Thanks Karen.
Wonder-ful :)
Thanks Lissa.