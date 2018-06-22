Garden Life

Moth, visitor to the pawpaw tree that was an inadvertent gift from a visiting bird last year.
The moth was unmoved. The trees seed was passed on from a birds meal, the way some trees are.
Little beauty … life animating this form in the web of sense and form the garden is.
Weevil out and about. Wandering the ways under the veranda. I followed along …
… for a while. Across the bee hotel and up the twine that holds the rain cap on …
Until he reaches the top, nowhere left to go, and stands there looking out. What we do …
Ant out looking for food, as they do around the outdoor table.
And now and then stops to preen itself. Cleanliness is very important to an ant.
Keeps everything working in top condition, antennae tuned for best reception.
And then there was this little lady beetle. Sat around a while for a few photos.
Dangerous looking barbs on the antennae, serving to deter and receive.
Distinctive colouring, white and black with a touch of red/brown. Striking … danger, to some other thing.
If you or your neighbour aren’t using insecticides chances are there is an abundance of life at your feet.
Forms of life as insects, they are everywhere, all shapes and colours and sizes. They have a secret life.
They live like you and me, doing the things we do, as insects, instinctively. It’s not that hard to see.
What they don’t have is random thinking and emotion, as a compulsion, with a pull to negativity.
The motivation to master the madness, the pain of it, or just the absence of ease.
How else to let go that past arising but recognise it is not true now, or good.
That’s just the way it is, but only if its true … now.
© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look
Awesome post….what is it about us humans??
I have to say that im soo glad it’s chilly down here as my brassicas aregrowing apace and the white butterflies are nowhere to be seen….. sometimes Im conflicted!😃
Conflict usually means you are going to have to surrender, one or the other position. Unless you want conflict, many do …
I have given over the garden to what may be. We’ll see what happens come spring. Water is all it needs really, with an occasional planting.
Spiders can become too numerous … the big golden orb ones, with their various hangers on.
Wow!
Thanks Arlene.
Really like the first two photos. Looks as if it looking out from under a blanket. Others are also excellent as always.
A feathery blanket … why not. Thanks David.
Super!
Thanks Oleg.