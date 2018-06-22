Garden Life

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

If you or your neighbour aren’t using insecticides chances are there is an abundance of life at your feet.

Forms of life as insects, they are everywhere, all shapes and colours and sizes. They have a secret life.

They live like you and me, doing the things we do, as insects, instinctively. It’s not that hard to see.

What they don’t have is random thinking and emotion, as a compulsion, with a pull to negativity.

The motivation to master the madness, the pain of it, or just the absence of ease.

How else to let go that past arising but recognise it is not true now, or good.

That’s just the way it is, but only if its true … now.



