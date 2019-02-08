Giant – ish

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

These huge bugs are thirsty for the butterfly bush sap, in competition with the need of the blue banded bees for nectar.

They can have a few heads but when they start on the big stems they are evicted to another part of the garden.

Soon after they are back, such is life. Part of the gardens management, like watering. Doing it as I go.

It pays to be careful of judging what’s good and bad in the garden, the big picture rules.

Practises are subject to change, like the garden itself, and some stay the same.

For the love of it … what else.

