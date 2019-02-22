Nature's Place

Blue Banded Bee …

Posted in Bee, Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 22/02/2019

A Blue Banded Bee from the same bee hotel as the Neon Cuckoo Bee lays. How they roost outside the nest.

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

She’s asleep at night which allows me to set the background, somewhat. For the contrast necessary to appreciate it.

There are always limitations, to anything, of what’s at hand for the job. And variables can be employed.

Such as angles and lighting and background – sometimes, and you never know what you’ve got ’til you see it big.

So I look to see what may be, what looks good inside, guided by experience and intuition, and shoot away outside.

Within constraints, of available space in surrounds, close to the ground, under the stairway … pain in the knee …

And then there’s the variables of the medium, composition, saturation, sharpness, etc … that add up to a …

It all goes to making a picture, or image, attractive or not. There are universals to that, I think. What ‘eye’ enjoy.

But the biggest attraction is the creature – from created – itself. No accident of numbers is this little beauty. Though its numbers can be calculated, sort of …

on a flower, a print of a flower, for background while she sleeps.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

  1. WolverineGoBlue said, on 27/02/2019 at 1:10 am

    Awesome pics! Wow!

    Reply
  2. Betul Erbasi said, on 27/02/2019 at 12:42 am

    Nice!

    Reply
  3. Nature Speaks Volumes said, on 27/02/2019 at 12:25 am

    Mark, I’ve never seen any bee photography in such great detail. I’m in awe.

    Reply
  4. nila eslit said, on 27/02/2019 at 12:21 am

    Wow! It’s amazing to behold its beauty this close. I enjoy watching its fine lines and features, and natural color combination. Thanks for these beautiful photos. I must Share this.

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 27/02/2019 at 2:04 am

      It is, isn’t it … an amazing little thing, such finely sculpted creatures of impeccable nature performing an indispensable function, beautifully.

      Thanks Nila.

      Reply
  5. frejatravels said, on 27/02/2019 at 12:19 am

    Nice close ups – I like you can see all the different parts of the eyes so clearly.

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 27/02/2019 at 2:07 am

      Yes, the detail attracts the eye that is made to see it.

      Thanks Freja.

      Reply
  6. Jane Lurie said, on 27/02/2019 at 12:18 am

    Incredible work, as always, Mark. Congratulations on your Discover feature! Well deserved.

    Reply
  7. pflanzwas said, on 23/02/2019 at 8:50 am

    Wonderful pictures and the colours are so well chosen! With their big eyes they remind me of mascots. Lovely bees! I hope your knees and hands are well?! Hard work while she was asleep :-)

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 23/02/2019 at 1:59 pm

      Easier than when she’s awake, sweet little thing. Yes, all is well, just painting a picture for those who would.

      Thanks Almuth.

      Reply
  8. niasunset said, on 22/02/2019 at 7:16 pm

    So beautiful, so big, so lovely… Amazing photographs you capture. Thank you, Love, nia

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 23/02/2019 at 1:09 am

      They are beauties all right.

      Thanks Nia.

      Reply
  9. Karen Douglass said, on 22/02/2019 at 5:07 am

    Nice one!

    Reply

