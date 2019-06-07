Wild Garden

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

It seems a long time since the small creatures vanished from the garden this year. A sense of things to come perhaps.

In season, but fitting to the news from around the world of the disappearing insects, our disappearing nature.

So busy being clever we forgot to tend to nature with a little love, and our ignorance is coming back to us, inevitably.

Not unlike a boomerang thrown by a novice who somehow gets it right, and turns to an admiring audience to take a bow.

Whack … get it right next time, maybe. But no gloom here, there is function in the self inflicted …

*

It was on my mind to patrol the garden, maybe find a bee caught out in the recent cold. If I’m lucky.

And there she was … sitting on a leaf, waiting for the warm sun to shine on her in the shadows.

I lifted her up, and got a few shots along the way. She didn’t mind the heat of my hand.

Heat is life to a bee somehow living in the shadows of our winter.

When warmed enough she took to the wild airways.

Nature undaunted …

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

*

*