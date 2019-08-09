Rescued from the water, still a little wet. Breathing fine, antennae intact, tongue working. Where there’s life form functions.
Grooming and preening, the better to do its ordinary job … of entertaining the people of earth.
A bit of a climb at times, a zigzag incline – where life reflects on self. 1 2 3, 1 2 3 …
Two steps forward. one step back … nature’s waltz, 1 2 3, 1 2 3 …
Getting on with its ordinary life, of being a bee.
Mostly gathering goodness for the hive, with an occasional hiccup.
Those photos are incredible!
Thanks Dani.
I agree with the last commenter, Mark. It’s amazing to be able to see that a bee has recently been wet. It’s evident on those little hairs behind its legs, as well as on its eyes. Wonderful image!
Thanks Cate. Detail that reveals something of their small lives does make the image more interesting I think.
Wow, the last picture is incredible: are there waterdrops on the hairs of the eye?? Great shot! Beautiful bee!
Yes, still wet from a dunking.
Thanks Almuth.