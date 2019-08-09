Nature's Place

Posted by Mark on 09/08/2019

Rescued from the water, still a little wet. Breathing fine, antennae intact, tongue working. Where there’s life form functions.

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again.

Grooming and preening, the better to do its ordinary job … of entertaining the people of earth.

A bit of a climb at times, a zigzag incline – where life reflects on self. 1 2 3, 1 2 3 …

Two steps forward. one step back … nature’s waltz, 1 2 3, 1 2 3 …

Getting on with its ordinary life, of being a bee.

Mostly gathering goodness for the hive, with an occasional hiccup.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

*

*

  1. gardenerdsking said, on 10/08/2019 at 10:42 am

    Those photos are incredible!

    Reply
  2. Cate said, on 10/08/2019 at 2:52 am

    I agree with the last commenter, Mark. It’s amazing to be able to see that a bee has recently been wet. It’s evident on those little hairs behind its legs, as well as on its eyes. Wonderful image!

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 10/08/2019 at 5:36 pm

      Thanks Cate. Detail that reveals something of their small lives does make the image more interesting I think.

      Reply
  3. pflanzwas said, on 09/08/2019 at 7:06 am

    Wow, the last picture is incredible: are there waterdrops on the hairs of the eye?? Great shot! Beautiful bee!

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 09/08/2019 at 1:05 pm

      Yes, still wet from a dunking.

      Thanks Almuth.

      Reply

