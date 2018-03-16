Nature's Place

Time Flys

Posted in Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 16/03/2018

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

Smiley …

A few caterpillar shots, eating a gum tree in the local bush.

A very unusual looking creature. No idea what they turn into.

*

Do you ever stand outside at night in a dark place and look up at the stars.

See them in the blackness without resting on any one for long.

No naming or counting, just the sense of them.

In a vast black space. Balm to mind.

Wonderful …

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

*

*

12 comments

12 Responses

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. Zezee said, on 16/03/2018 at 12:11 pm

    I wish for a chance to visit a place where I can see the stars and get lost in them for a time.
    Anyway, I just spent a couple minutes googling Black Slug Cup Moth based on what I read in the other comments. It looks too interesting for me not to be curious.

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 16/03/2018 at 2:14 pm

      The desert, or a valley in the mountains. Or in my case a backyard surrounded by trees and houses with lights off that shield from the city’s light. Cool darkness …

      Reply
  2. jebusandandrea said, on 16/03/2018 at 11:32 am

    Wow and then click on them to get the full effect – amazing! Really liked looking at all the little hairs.

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 16/03/2018 at 2:13 pm

      Yes, amazing little things up close …

      Reply
  3. Ken said, on 16/03/2018 at 9:04 am

    That’s a Cup moth caterpillar called Doratifera casta. See here for more information: https://bie.ala.org.au/species/urn:lsid:biodiversity.org.au:afd.taxon:9cbdafdf-3cbe-4232-b03b-87ff0c0c3b99

    Reply
  4. Lissa Clayton said, on 16/03/2018 at 7:14 am

    Ahh I see now those bottom “feet” aren’t. They’re more armament. The feet are right under it’s body.

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 16/03/2018 at 11:18 am

      Apparently it doesn’t have feet, being a ‘slug’ moth caterpillar – see other comments.

      Reply
  5. Lissa Clayton said, on 16/03/2018 at 7:12 am

    Wow. It’s like a battleship when you look at it up close – all bristling with defensive weapons. It’s feet don’t seem to reach the ground…and hardly seem able to move it’s bulk along. And apparently it doesn’t need a face though some of those spots/indentations might be sensory.

    Just a “vast” moving digestive tract.

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 16/03/2018 at 11:17 am

      “Just a “vast” moving digestive tract.” Much the same could be said of the human race. When we’re gone what do we leave behind? But of course, there’s purpose to our digestive abilities … :-)

      I see a face, it’s smiling like all natural creatures. It doesn’t have a face like ours …

      Yes, a battleship … it’s a constant state of war in nature, without the anger.

      Reply
  6. Teale Britstra said, on 16/03/2018 at 7:06 am

    Black Slug Cup Moth – don’t touch! :-)
    http://www.brisbaneinsects.com/brisbane_loopers/BlackSlug.htm

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 16/03/2018 at 11:12 am

      That’s a pretty good site for some basic information.

      I wonder what would happen if I touched it … :-)

      Thanks Teale …

      Reply

Comment or Question?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s