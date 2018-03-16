*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

A few caterpillar shots, eating a gum tree in the local bush.

A very unusual looking creature. No idea what they turn into.

Do you ever stand outside at night in a dark place and look up at the stars.

See them in the blackness without resting on any one for long.

No naming or counting, just the sense of them.

In a vast black space. Balm to mind.

Wonderful …



