Time Flys
A few caterpillar shots, eating a gum tree in the local bush.
A very unusual looking creature. No idea what they turn into.
Do you ever stand outside at night in a dark place and look up at the stars.
See them in the blackness without resting on any one for long.
No naming or counting, just the sense of them.
In a vast black space. Balm to mind.
Wonderful …
I wish for a chance to visit a place where I can see the stars and get lost in them for a time.
Anyway, I just spent a couple minutes googling Black Slug Cup Moth based on what I read in the other comments. It looks too interesting for me not to be curious.
The desert, or a valley in the mountains. Or in my case a backyard surrounded by trees and houses with lights off that shield from the city’s light. Cool darkness …
Wow and then click on them to get the full effect – amazing! Really liked looking at all the little hairs.
Yes, amazing little things up close …
That’s a Cup moth caterpillar called Doratifera casta. See here for more information: https://bie.ala.org.au/species/urn:lsid:biodiversity.org.au:afd.taxon:9cbdafdf-3cbe-4232-b03b-87ff0c0c3b99
Thanks Ken. Still looking in then …
Ahh I see now those bottom “feet” aren’t. They’re more armament. The feet are right under it’s body.
Apparently it doesn’t have feet, being a ‘slug’ moth caterpillar – see other comments.
Wow. It’s like a battleship when you look at it up close – all bristling with defensive weapons. It’s feet don’t seem to reach the ground…and hardly seem able to move it’s bulk along. And apparently it doesn’t need a face though some of those spots/indentations might be sensory.
Just a “vast” moving digestive tract.
“Just a “vast” moving digestive tract.” Much the same could be said of the human race. When we’re gone what do we leave behind? But of course, there’s purpose to our digestive abilities … :-)
I see a face, it’s smiling like all natural creatures. It doesn’t have a face like ours …
Yes, a battleship … it’s a constant state of war in nature, without the anger.
Black Slug Cup Moth – don’t touch! :-)
http://www.brisbaneinsects.com/brisbane_loopers/BlackSlug.htm
That’s a pretty good site for some basic information.
I wonder what would happen if I touched it … :-)
Thanks Teale …