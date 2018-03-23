Horse Flys …

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

She came in through the front door … and got herself trapped against the fly screen.

She was just following the light, not knowing to turn back into the darkness of the shaded room to get free.

She doesn’t do any knowing in that sense, being an entirely instinctive creature – this one wasn’t the exception.

So I got a glass from the kitchen and caught her up in it for transporting to the verandah.

She seemed to enjoy being out in the air, though I’m sure she didn’t know what had happened.

It took a while for her to find her feet again, don’t know how long she was trapped.

And so I left her, being what she is, to find her way once more in the wide world.

Then she took to the air … as all good flies do.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

