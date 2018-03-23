Horse Flys …
She came in through the front door … and got herself trapped against the fly screen.
She was just following the light, not knowing to turn back into the darkness of the shaded room to get free.
She doesn’t do any knowing in that sense, being an entirely instinctive creature – this one wasn’t the exception.
So I got a glass from the kitchen and caught her up in it for transporting to the verandah.
She seemed to enjoy being out in the air, though I’m sure she didn’t know what had happened.
It took a while for her to find her feet again, don’t know how long she was trapped.
And so I left her, being what she is, to find her way once more in the wide world.
Then she took to the air … as all good flies do.
Glad you rescued her and set her free.
I do my best …
Super Mark!
Thanks Oleg.
Superb exposure and detail especially on the lateral views where depth of field is much less of an issue.
Thanks David.
Hi Mark,
Enjoying your images and stories which have inspired me in my efforts. I am a member of The Orange Camera Club and was wondering if you set off travelling sometime if you wanted to come by Orange, just over the Blue Mountains-NOT in winter though!! I think from my reading that you are from around Sydney……I may be wrong. You also mentioned a camper van. You could set up here for a night or two. Anyway thought I would throw it out there.
Thanks,
Wendy
>
Hi Wendy.
I’m in Brisbane. If I do travel I’ll post it here beforehand and see what comes of that. Timing would be according to weather conditions and state of nature, heat, rain and flowering, etc. We’ll see how that goes but it doesn’t look like any time soon – no van coming my way and I’ve stopped looking for a while, EOFY might be the time decent used vans come on the market.
Thanks for the invite though. Maybe …
Superb macro as usual!
Thanks J…
Who knew how pretty horse flirs were! She looks cool in the glass with the reflection. Glad she flew away. Beautiful shots, Mark!
Thanks Mary.
There is beauty in all things, when we leave our judgement behind.