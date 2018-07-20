*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

… out and about and on the move.

Passing emergent form, as real as yesterday, hold no sway.

Beyond what is believed, or simply unavoidable.

Past the odd collision, debris field contained.

Nothing is as it seems, way down.

Beyond (spider) form.

Naturally …

