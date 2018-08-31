Saved Again …

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

Another little marvel from the watery depths.

A wasp maybe … with stag antennae, all the better to detect.

It was barely discernible lying there on the water’s surface, unmoving.

Impossible to tell if it was alive with the unaided eye, so I used the lens, naturally.

And there was signs of life, a little movement, and soon it came back to the way of being … a wasp.

