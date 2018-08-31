Nature's Place

Saved Again …

Posted in Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth?, Wasp by Mark on 31/08/2018

Bedraggled, this is what it looks like just after you’re pulled from a watery grave.

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

Not too bad looking from the other side. A sign of life in the lift of the antennae, the set of the legs.

Recovered some from the prospect of certain death. Death is always certain, not always imminent.

Getting up … those stag antennae, legs set apart in support of the body’s weight, sitting on a stick.

Getting some nice background. You’d think a captive, so to speak, subject would be easy to manage.

And it usually is for a while, but nothing alive stays still for long, and I don’t use artificial means.

On the move again, time to alter positions and angles to see what presents. Life surprises sometimes.

Almost fully recovered now, getting set for take off. You can usually see it coming, an attitude …

And there you go … a wave as s/he turns away for the great sky beyond, never to be seen again, until … maybe.

Another little marvel from the watery depths.
A wasp maybe … with stag antennae, all the better to detect.
It was barely discernible lying there on the water’s surface, unmoving.
Impossible to tell if it was alive with the unaided eye, so I used the lens, naturally.
And there was signs of life, a little movement, and soon it came back to the way of being … a wasp.
© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look
*
*

*Post was prepared early in the week and scheduled to appear here, in the process of swapping computers.

8 comments

8 Responses

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. treesshrubs said, on 01/09/2018 at 8:52 am

    Amazing 😚

    Reply
  2. mailyuda said, on 31/08/2018 at 2:41 pm

    one of the best pictures!!

    Reply
  3. David said, on 31/08/2018 at 12:13 pm

    Love the turn and wave.

    Reply
  4. Cate said, on 31/08/2018 at 9:15 am

    Hurrah! Thanks for this chronicle, Mark; it’s lovely to see this little one coming back gradually, just as you did. Those antennae are really something.

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 31/08/2018 at 10:16 am

      Did I, come back? It’s a possibility … :-)

      They are, amazing things our nature gets up to.

      Thanks Cate.

      Reply

Comment or Question?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s