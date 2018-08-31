Saved Again …

Bedraggled, this is what it looks like just after you’re pulled from a watery grave.
Not too bad looking from the other side. A sign of life in the lift of the antennae, the set of the legs.
Recovered some from the prospect of certain death. Death is always certain, not always imminent.
Getting up … those stag antennae, legs set apart in support of the body’s weight, sitting on a stick.
Getting some nice background. You’d think a captive, so to speak, subject would be easy to manage.
And it usually is for a while, but nothing alive stays still for long, and I don’t use artificial means.
On the move again, time to alter positions and angles to see what presents. Life surprises sometimes.
Almost fully recovered now, getting set for take off. You can usually see it coming, an attitude …
And there you go … a wave as s/he turns away for the great sky beyond, never to be seen again, until … maybe.
Another little marvel from the watery depths.
A wasp maybe … with stag antennae, all the better to detect.
It was barely discernible lying there on the water’s surface, unmoving.
Impossible to tell if it was alive with the unaided eye, so I used the lens, naturally.
And there was signs of life, a little movement, and soon it came back to the way of being … a wasp.
*Post was prepared early in the week and scheduled to appear here, in the process of swapping computers.
