That Time …

Fly time … drone fly.
Standing still in the shadows of the giant fern and on the edge of a leaf is a prospect, a possibility. Take the shot you can get.
*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again
With one in the bag it’s time to move in and risk losing it, for a closer shot, at a better angle. And take the second shot you can get.
Confident he’s not going to fly away now, don’t strike anything sharply, rotate to the left and take the shot you want – a profile of a powerful proud stance, with detail in focus and good (enough) background.
Be bold, go get the hose and turn it to spray and risk it on the fly, indirectly. Taking time and moving slow, then move in for another shot you want – profile, some background, my finger underneath, and a few drops to liven the show.
Moving around again for a slightly different angle, you never know what you’ve got til you see it on the computer. … A sure sign the fly is comfortable, he starts preening. Wipe those hands …
Playing with a drop of water, taken from his face. It was worth the work for that shot, though it couldn’t be planned. … All work done in the wilds of the garden or local bush. Subjects presented by nature.
© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look
hello
Hello …
Hi ,Very good post. All shots are wonderful..
Thank you very much for sharing your good work.
In the last picture,the insect was playing with water like a crazy kid.
It was just cleaning itself. It is always interesting to watch wild things interact with the elements of their home world.
Thanks Pijush.
Fantastic shots due to your skills with the camera and your skills for “interacting” with your subjects while actually letting them be.
Thanks David. If it didn’t present …
So so fascinating! And what amazing photos.
Yes, amazing little things. Thanks M & C.
Just wonderful!!! Love your commentary, makes it very special to know just how you go about photographing.
Thanks Dee. My take on the process is here – https://beingmark.com/macro-illustrated/
Your approach is just wonderful – I love and share your ideas – your respect for nature and all the little lives, the need for inner quietness to truly appreciate them… thank you for being so thoroughly human, and for sharing your photographs and observations.
Thanks Dee, appreciated …
WOW, just WOW! Mark
Thanks David. The wow must go to the inscrutable intelligence behind, for it is in no way the result of a mathematical (or otherwise) accident.
Gorgeous.
Thanks Harry.