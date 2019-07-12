Bee Draggled

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again.

A number of honey bees were rescued from the cold water recently. Too many to show them all, or even a representative sample of images.

If I get to them early enough they recover quickly and seem to suffer no ill effects. They just take the time to recover, given the space for preening and cleaning, then take to the air, do a short circuit above and find a direction to fly in.

Home, I suspect. Back from whence they come. To rejoin the hive they serve. One body’s life having little more significance than that, except it is itself unique and integral to the whole. Not insignificant …

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

*

*