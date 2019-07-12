Bee Draggled

On my finger. Looking strong and healthy after her swim. She pays particular attention to the condition of her tongue.
*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again.
Drying, preening and cleaning can take quite a while. The minutes pass as I sit watching while she resumes full fitness.
A nice warm stone to dry out on in the sun. Placed for the shooting angle with blue sky as background, helps …
She looks fierce, but only to the eye expecting ‘something else’. Imagination. Nature is supremely practical.
They’ll always climb to higher ground if they are well enough. All the better to take off from, when the time comes.
It has been said yoga, a practise of physical exercises with a spiritual dimension (attention to sensation) was developed by observing nature’s creatures about their business.
They have an exercise for every occasion, every body part gets its turn, no exceptions.
A number of honey bees were rescued from the cold water recently. Too many to show them all, or even a representative sample of images.
If I get to them early enough they recover quickly and seem to suffer no ill effects. They just take the time to recover, given the space for preening and cleaning, then take to the air, do a short circuit above and find a direction to fly in.
Home, I suspect. Back from whence they come. To rejoin the hive they serve. One body’s life having little more significance than that, except it is itself unique and integral to the whole. Not insignificant …
many bees live solo…
Yes, many do. Not these though. And everything serves what’s higher, and lower …
