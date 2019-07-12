Nature's Place

Bee Draggled

Posted in Bee, Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 12/07/2019

On my finger. Looking strong and healthy after her swim. She pays particular attention to the condition of her tongue.

Drying, preening and cleaning can take quite a while. The minutes pass as I sit watching while she resumes full fitness.

A nice warm stone to dry out on in the sun. Placed for the shooting angle with blue sky as background, helps …

She looks fierce, but only to the eye expecting ‘something else’. Imagination. Nature is supremely practical.

They’ll always climb to higher ground if they are well enough. All the better to take off from, when the time comes.

It has been said yoga, a practise of physical exercises with a spiritual dimension (attention to sensation) was developed by observing nature’s creatures about their business.

They have an exercise for every occasion, every body part gets its turn, no exceptions.

A number of honey bees were rescued from the cold water recently. Too many to show them all, or even a representative sample of images.

If I get to them early enough they recover quickly and seem to suffer no ill effects. They just take the time to recover, given the space for preening and cleaning, then take to the air, do a short circuit above and find a direction to fly in.

Home, I suspect. Back from whence they come. To rejoin the hive they serve. One body’s life having little more significance than that, except it is itself unique and integral to the whole. Not insignificant …

  1. artemisix said, on 12/07/2019 at 1:31 pm

    many bees live solo…

    • Mark said, on 12/07/2019 at 2:48 pm

      Yes, many do. Not these though. And everything serves what’s higher, and lower …

  2. Mike Scir said, on 12/07/2019 at 1:02 pm

    Great pic’s!

  3. Cate said, on 12/07/2019 at 12:42 pm

    Beautiful, Mark! I’m glad for the rescue, and for your exquisite documentation.

    • Mark said, on 12/07/2019 at 2:46 pm

      Thanks Cate.

      Don’t know what I’d do without them. Something else no doubt.

  4. David said, on 12/07/2019 at 8:29 am

    As usual excellent photos in all aspects.

  5. treesshrubs said, on 12/07/2019 at 8:16 am

    What joy to look so deeply… nature is truly a humbling and beautful experience …thankyou

    • Mark said, on 12/07/2019 at 11:21 am

      Thanks Therese. Fascinating nature, endless reflections of self without problems.

  6. Patrick said, on 12/07/2019 at 7:27 am

    These are great, nice work!

