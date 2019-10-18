*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

A queen perhaps, of the green-head tribe, of which there are many colonies around the house.

Brought to ground, or water in this case, by the strong winds and rain that’s been passing lately.

Being winged she is on her way to birth another ant colony, chances are, workers of the hard soil.

It’s easy to tell where a colony is days after a little rain, where the grass is growing straight and strong and green.

They prep the ground with their nest site diggings, the way a gardener would to plant food and flowers.

Just one of the millions of creatures working the earth, that we would be poorer for their passing.

