Lemony Life

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

When the lemons in the house start turning I put them to use in the garden.

Staked on bamboo or otherwise, they age in the sun and rain and eventually attract these tiny weevils.

They graze on the cracking skin and any fungus or mold that grows on it, absorbed in the business of survival.

When they stop still it’s usually for a time, time enough to observe and for a few shots anyway.

But once they are on the move there is no hope, fast and agile as any fly in the garden.

It’s in the nature of form to move. Trick is to be still enough to catch it before it’s gone.

Though it’s essence never really leaves, nature returns anew, is never the same again.

When seen with a steady focus, to be imbued with the creative spark of life.

Click – Life On A Lemon – for the original.

© Mark Berkery … Click on those pictures for a closer look … and click again.

