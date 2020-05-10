Lemony Life
When the lemons in the house start turning I put them to use in the garden.
Staked on bamboo or otherwise, they age in the sun and rain and eventually attract these tiny weevils.
They graze on the cracking skin and any fungus or mold that grows on it, absorbed in the business of survival.
When they stop still it’s usually for a time, time enough to observe and for a few shots anyway.
But once they are on the move there is no hope, fast and agile as any fly in the garden.
*
It’s in the nature of form to move. Trick is to be still enough to catch it before it’s gone.
Though it’s essence never really leaves, nature returns anew, is never the same again.
When seen with a steady focus, to be imbued with the creative spark of life.
That’s good, every drop counts.
Great series Mark, and great idea to recycle the lemons – weevils are wonderful aren’t they? Different species of weevils often sit on the rusty star pickets on our backyard fence, seemingly sunbaking and pondering life…I know I should resist being anthropomorphic, but it’s hard with these big-eyed beetles. Love your sensitive words.
Thanks Dee.
The little creatures have their lives too, as important as any to the whole.
I think the caution against anthropomorphizing is often a cover for indifference, so ‘they’ can go on plundering nature ‘business as usual’, or just exploiting it without having to regard other’s being. Otherwise why not, it helps to respect nature’s mobile creatures, which helps to respect ‘other’ people, and ultimately self – for what it is, not what we’d like it to be.
I suspect this is why in many cultures they have made totem of unlikely creatures, the ibis (bin chicken to the anglos) is sacred to the/some/many aboriginals, for instance. I mean, if you make a ibis sacred every other creature gains respect by comparison.
We could do with more respect for the seemingly insignificant in this world.
Interesting take on recycling.
The weevils appreciate it. The birds in the morning enjoy a bit of crust. The possum is last years baby who nightly asks for a bite to eat. The ants will enjoy anything left over. The earth and everything in or of it is one big recycle machine.
The hump is interesting and doesn’t seem to have any function.
The drawing in the eye seems to vary depending on where the observer is standing.
The wings are under the hump, maybe not folded flat?
The eye pattern may also be to do with the flash, light reflecting on the structure within perhaps.
It’s amazing how few creatures are affected by flash, or light at night. But some, like the Doli fly, are sensitive to the pre-flash of TTL metering, and makes them one of the hardest flies to capture using flash.
The click sounds of the camera don’t seem to bother them either.