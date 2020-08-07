Nature's Place

Winter’s Life

Posted in Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 07/08/2020

Pawpaw has been drying out in the winter sun and cold wind. … Fly paid a visit and sat a while.

Fly makes its home here, only found on decaying fruit in the garden. … Long legged fly dances.

Midge at rest nearby. Where there’s food the forms of life come in waves, to take advantage.

Weevil on the hunt for a little food. Mold will do, often seen harvesting some on the skin of decay.

Another nearby opportunist – aren’t we all – waiting its turn at advantage, or opportunity, to live on.

Some don’t live on. … That’s life too. … No doubt took advantage of opportunity when it could. … Now back to the bright black beauty.

Some of the life that makes its way to the decaying pawpaw fruit left out for any to take advantage from.

Advantage, an opportunity to do what life does, live again, with the purpose of maintaining the earth machine.

The machine of which we are all parts in service to the whole, on the surface of sense and behind in the invisible.

Invisible to whatever is tuned to seeing ‘things’, until it is detuned or retuned by letting go any ‘thing’ that arises.

… enough. That’s life, the power discerned by the process of negation.

The bright black beauty of no-thing behind it all.

© Mark Berkery

