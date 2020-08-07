Winter’s Life

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

Some of the life that makes its way to the decaying pawpaw fruit left out for any to take advantage from.

Advantage, an opportunity to do what life does, live again, with the purpose of maintaining the earth machine.

The machine of which we are all parts in service to the whole, on the surface of sense and behind in the invisible.

Invisible to whatever is tuned to seeing ‘things’, until it is detuned or retuned by letting go any ‘thing’ that arises.

… enough. That’s life, the power discerned by the process of negation.

The bright black beauty of no-thing behind it all.

