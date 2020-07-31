An eight legged spider, as all spiders are. … The strangest thing … not that this young huntsman was out in the dead of winter, roaming a lifeless indoor wall.
*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again
And not in a hurry anywhere either, pausing frequently so I could get a few shots, but definitely going ‘somewhere’, but nowhere in particular. And then I see it.
Oops! How on earth did this happen, who or what would ever go anywhere, or nowhere, just to drop a leg? But it must have got caught up, and easier to let it go than fight for it.
And that’s what it did. But never mind, it will just grow a new one. If it can find enough to eat to survive long enough to grow it. … But no problem, just the fact of spider being.
© Mark Berkery … Click on those pictures for a closer look … and click again.
*
*
Poor spider – but being able to regrow a leg is amazing – nature’s survival abilities. The last photo almost looks like the spider is checking the space where the lost leg no longer is, or perhaps adjusting to an altered balance…who would know is there is any pain for a spider. Great photos!