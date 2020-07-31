Nature's Place

Oops!

Posted in Nature, Photography, Meditation, Insects, Spirituality, Truth?, Love, Life, Sustainability, Macro Photography, Relaxation, Consciousness by Mark on 31/07/2020

An eight legged spider, as all spiders are. … The strangest thing … not that this young huntsman was out in the dead of winter, roaming a lifeless indoor wall.

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

And not in a hurry anywhere either, pausing frequently so I could get a few shots, but definitely going ‘somewhere’, but nowhere in particular. And then I see it.

Oops! How on earth did this happen, who or what would ever go anywhere, or nowhere,  just to drop a leg? But it must have got caught up, and easier to let it go than fight for it.

And that’s what it did. But never mind, it will just grow a new one. If it can find enough to eat to survive long enough to grow it. … But no problem, just the fact of spider being.

© Mark BerkeryClick on those pictures for a closer lookand click again.

*

*

1 comment

One Response

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. Dee said, on 31/07/2020 at 7:03 am

    Poor spider – but being able to regrow a leg is amazing – nature’s survival abilities. The last photo almost looks like the spider is checking the space where the lost leg no longer is, or perhaps adjusting to an altered balance…who would know is there is any pain for a spider. Great photos!

    Reply

Comment or Question?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s