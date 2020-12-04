Nature's Place

Desert Nomad

Posted in Consciousness, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability by Mark on 04/12/2020

She came out of the jungle of the exercise room and straight into the desert of the concrete slab.

Couldn’t get a picture of it while it was moving but a little moisture lured it to a stop for long enough.

There it supped a while, could have been a long time since it had any water, albeit second hand.

Water has always been somewhere else, in the clouds, the garden, the sea, drunk and evaporated, or spit.

It’s all water in the end … and the beginning. To an earwig. Or not …

  pflanzwas said, on 04/12/2020 at 6:33 am

    Fantastic pictures! For many years I disliked earwigs. When I was a child one hid in my flute. When I blew into it it fell out. Huaaaa! It took me a while to change my opinion. Today they appear more and more friendly ;-)

    Mark said, on 04/12/2020 at 2:15 pm

      This one is a gentle little thing, until it knows the need to get those pinchers working.

