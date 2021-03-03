Harlequin Hiker

Nature's Place

Posted in Consciousness, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability by Mark on 03/03/2021

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

They came home on my back from the remnant rainforest at Eprapah, and stayed.

That was years ago and there’s plenty of space for them in the garden.

Beautiful little things, to look at. The colours, the form.

Thinking about them … I don’t do that.

© Mark Berkery

  1. kopfundgestalt said, on 03/03/2021 at 10:16 am

    This animal can’t defend except through its colours

    • Mark said, on 03/03/2021 at 11:01 am

      I don’t know, its proboscis is mighty sharp.

  2. Cate said, on 03/03/2021 at 7:14 am

    They’re gorgeous, Mark! And skillfully and respectfully photographed, as usual.

