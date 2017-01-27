Nature's Place

The Wilds …

Posted in Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 27/01/2017

p1220256_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2*Click on pictures for bigger version …

p1230551_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

p1210735_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

p1220401_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

p1240995_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

p1210581_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

p1220303_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

A few creatures from the natural metropolis.

There hasn’t been many bugs appearing hereabouts lately, maybe the council have been spraying secretly.

However, when I look and quietly interrogate the scene presenting everything comes into focus, enough.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

14 Responses

  1. MakeItUltra™ said, on 27/01/2017 at 3:34 pm

    Great photos I love the beetle !

    • Mark said, on 27/01/2017 at 5:42 pm

      Yes, wonderful colours on the black.

      Thanks …

  2. jordanlive1992 said, on 27/01/2017 at 1:55 pm

    Wonderful animal

  3. Cate said, on 27/01/2017 at 10:27 am

    A great assortment, Mark!

  4. puzzleblume said, on 27/01/2017 at 7:10 am

    All fascinating and beautiful!

  5. David said, on 27/01/2017 at 6:52 am

    It’s an amazing world looking down and you do a wonderful job of capturing it so we can see it.

  6. Graham said, on 27/01/2017 at 5:10 am

    I love that one of the fly…such beautiful colours. They are so easily written off as disgusting but such a different perspective up close.

    • Mark said, on 27/01/2017 at 2:36 pm

      Thanks Graham. Judgement is a pain …

      • Graham said, on 27/01/2017 at 4:13 pm

        Without flies, imagine all of the decay all around…THAT is where the true disgust should lie. Only people don’t really belong in an ecosystem.

        • Mark said, on 27/01/2017 at 5:43 pm

          People haven’t suffered enough from their ignorance … and probably never will.

