The Wilds …
A few creatures from the natural metropolis.
There hasn’t been many bugs appearing hereabouts lately, maybe the council have been spraying secretly.
However, when I look and quietly interrogate the scene presenting everything comes into focus, enough.
Great photos I love the beetle !
Yes, wonderful colours on the black.
Thanks …
Wonderful animal
They are …
A great assortment, Mark!
Thanks Cate.
All fascinating and beautiful!
Thanks P…
It’s an amazing world looking down and you do a wonderful job of capturing it so we can see it.
Thanks David.
I love that one of the fly…such beautiful colours. They are so easily written off as disgusting but such a different perspective up close.
Thanks Graham. Judgement is a pain …
Without flies, imagine all of the decay all around…THAT is where the true disgust should lie. Only people don’t really belong in an ecosystem.
People haven’t suffered enough from their ignorance … and probably never will.