Click on the pictures for bigger version

Recycling some old potting mix in a bucket in the garden that became a trap for a lizard. It fell in.

Don’t know how long it was in there, it wasn’t exhausted yet but it was glad to see me. Clear as day.

Well, don’t know about ‘glad’ but as I lowered a stick carefully in to assist it climb out it clearly took advantage.

I drew the stick up the inside of the bucket and the lizard leaned into it, hooking one leg over it so as not to fall back down.

It worked. As it turned out the lizard was quite tired after its experience and it took a while for it to recover, allowing me a few shots.

These lizards, skinks, are everywhere in the garden, often seen scuttling into some shade or shelter, from preying birds mostly.

Since then I have come across a few of these little lizards active in the open, seeing me but unconcerned

