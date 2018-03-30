Kooky …
*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again
It’s a lovely time of year, the hot summer’s over and a warm wet autumn has begun.
I was taking dead heads from the yellow rose bush out back near the fence when I heard a sound close by.
I didn’t recognise it and thought nothing of it until a big kookaburra appeared just above my head, about three feet away.
It must have been around two feet long, tip to tail, and that beak … a deadly serious hunting tool, to the gardens small creatures.
It wasn’t at all wary of me, probably somewhat used to people given it lives in the suburbs and probably gets fed on occasion.
Then I heard a soft kooky cry from behind me and there was the youngster, or was it the mamma. I don’t know …
And then there were three. One casting around for sign of live food, a movement in the shadows, a flicker of give-away light.
One sitting on top of the clothes line, or watsitcalled. And the other diving towards the far fence to sit high for the outlook.
But no, nothing to be had in my backyard this hour of this day. I ran up and got the camera …
… and some grain bread, but no interest from the family. Their need being for fresh meat.
And I didn’t have any to give … but they let me take a few pix from close by.
A simple pleasure, unhurried.
© Mark Berkery
is this a type of wood pecker? that beak looks very strong for pecking,,
what kind of camera and zoom lens?
It’s a kingfisher, no pecking, more like stabbing.
Panasonic G6 and Oly 60/f2.8 macro lens.
The pictures are beautiful!!!
Thanks Tavishi.
These are such different looking bugs! Haha. Nice to see these birds. So interesting and beautiful. You are lucky to have this experience, I think. My cousin just moved to Australia, so if I visit her maybe I will see one! Great shots, Mark!!
Lucky, you could say that, they saw no harm in me.
No doubt you will see them if you come, and hear the pied magpies calling in the morning. It depends on where …
Thanks Mary.
That little bug is certainly well camouflaged. Lovely portraits.
Yes it is.
Thanks Mac …
Hello Mark great captures! As an Aussie kid growing up we used to sing this song when we heard the kookies laughing or at girl guides..
Kookaburra sits in the old gum tree, Merry , Merry King of the bush is he, Laugh, Kookaburra, Laugh Kookaburra, how gay your life must be. It goes on another two verses which l won’t continue.. 😀
Ha, ha … Did childhood really happen? :-)
Thanks Karen.
Oh my!! How blessed were you!!
Gorgeous kookas and great profiles!!
Yes, they are beauties aren’t they.
Wonderful! I’ve just started taking more notice of birds, so thanks for ones I’ll not see here in Colorado.
Thanks Karen.
I really like these. It’s almost as if they are posing. There’s a lot of personality in their postures.
They are being kookaburras. The pose is to better see what to eat next. :-)
Gorgeous. One of my duties as house sitter here at Glasshouse is to feed the local Kooka family. There’s a half dead frangipani that I lay out offerings of minced offal. The dogs wait patiently for anything dropped. Everyone benefits.
Yes, it’s always a pleasure to engage with the wild creatures.
Lovely to see these big, beautiful birds, Mark. I read they usually lay 2-3 eggs, so I wonder if there’s another juvie around, or perhaps this is the only one who got this far.
I didn’t see another nearby, and it probably wouldn’t be anywhere else. So only the one made it …
Thanks Cate.
Nice captures and so different from what I’m used to seeing; but still, effectively, up close. :)
You don’t get much closer to wild urbanised birds.
Thanks David.
Brilliant, Mark.
Thanks Frank.