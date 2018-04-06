Lilith
… or Lillith.
The old stories of Lilith being a demonic seducer of men who also stole and ate babies, and other such nonsense, are from men who lived in fear or ignorance of their own nature and failed to understand the purpose of what beset them, and so couldn’t be responsible for love. It’s the same today.
All nature is sexual – meaning its first function is to reproduce, what life on earth does. And every living wonder flows from that. That’s the fact.
This nature is every mans and womans, and what sets us apart from the rest is a spiritual spark, the capacity for self reflection directed by the imperative to improve. Spiritual being the imperative of negation conscious engaged, dis-identification with what passes, eventually.
It’s the way it is. Evolution is not in progress ‘out here’, it is in the negation of identity, divining original space by an act of attention, or will. No religion here.
The rest is practise, of right action, within and without, under the guidance of one who has already done it.
The mystery is something else, the mother, or father, of light, or dark, behind.
© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look
*
I love the colours and clarity. I still have a lot to learn.
Thanks Chrissy.
Ahhh!! the joys of deeply seeing …i particularly like this time of year ☺
After the hot summer it’s a pleasure, of a different kind. But pleasure is the thing … without the pain.
Awesome shots. How colorful!
Yes, they are colourful.
Thanks Arlene.
All are “wow” shots. Really good dof on the spiders. For the parrot, or whatever the green bird is, it looks as though it is floating in air. Some sort of optical allusion I presume as I don’t believe in magic. :)
Rainbow lorrikeet, they do that, hop around the feeding place. Raucous little things, sometimes snappy at their neighbours.
Thanks David.
Phenomenal photography, Mark. I always get engrossed in your images- the colors, clarity and yes, the mystery of life in this universe. Incredible! :)
Thanks Jane. If we don’t acknowledge it it gets covered up, by what we do …
First off – you captured the front Rainbow Lorikeet with both it’s feet off the ground, doing a little hop, Tricky :)
Second, I was intrigued by the male and female spider apparently having a confab before possibly agreeing to reproduce the next generation together. On closer inspection his little legs are curled up under him, not gripping the ground, and his abdomen looks thin and empty. Plus his thorax looks clear and empty. Awwww. Not talking but eating. Let’s hope he got to do his deed before she did hers.
Things aren’t always what they seem. The capture was another bit of luck.