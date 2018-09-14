*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

Spider … of another kind.

I opened the door to the garden and there it was, just outside the threshold looking in.

I don’t think the wolf spider is particularly dangerous to people but I can understand why people fear them, and fear spiders in general.

Having seen so many of their kind in action, hunting is primarily what spiders are known for, so fast and deadly, their prey usually end in a massive toxic shock.

Not this time however, there was no prey in sight, I was not it. Though it did appear to be waiting to come in the house, and raised its front legs in defense when I sought to move it from danger.

It was that close to the door and being crushed by it closing. Out of the way on the upturned sole of a shoe was another matter. He, or she, sat a while as I sought a few angles to do the subject visual justice.

Nature, in all its forms, inside and out, is not always an easy encounter for us who are so removed from it by our civilized ways of being.

But as with most things, a little practice of being in the sense of things helps with the difficulty of being in the mind of things.

The sense of a thing, it’s actual characteristics, has no psychological component.

Unless we then attribute such by thinking about it.

Thought and sense, different modes of being.

And then there is another sense …

… of something simply good.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

