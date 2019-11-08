Emerald Nature

Nature's Place

Posted in Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 08/11/2019

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

© Mark BerkeryClick on those pictures for a closer lookand click again.

4 comments

4 Responses

  1. Laura said, on 08/11/2019 at 10:34 pm

    They are beautiful!

  2. Surely Eve said, on 08/11/2019 at 9:23 pm

    Wonderful photos of beautiful beetles. Love that green sheen.

  3. Reflections of an Untidy Mind said, on 08/11/2019 at 8:52 pm

    That’s a bit frisky. Will you be having more of these emerald gems in your garden, Mark?

  4. storstadsnatur said, on 08/11/2019 at 8:46 pm

    My favorite beetle since I was a kid. See them very rarely nowadays.

