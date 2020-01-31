Was a little shy to begin with, presenting only a shot from the rear at first. Quietly does it, take what comes …
*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again
Only sensation, calm established, no alarming events in his little mind to relate as I come side-on. Aiming for profile …
Angle a little better, background still too dark and empty, but looking more his elegant self. Character emerging …
Communication established, an absence of the force of movement keeps the peace. The basis for introductions …
That’s better, a relaxed fly doing some preening exercises, indicates he’s focused within and likely to remain so a while.
Probably a good time to maneuver for the shot I want. Getting there in increments – move, frame, shoot, maneuver …
And there we are, more or less. A background window of blue sky comes into frame and he’s in his element. Little beauty …
While watering in a corner of the garden a drone fly did dance.
He came and went among the leaves, inviting me to a few shots.
Thinking he’d be gone before I got back, got the camera quicker.
Surprise, surprise, there he was. Still dancing around the shadows.
© Mark Berkery … Click on those pictures for a closer look … and click again.
*
*
Nice shots and narrative. Do you know what that is in the crease at the back of his eyes?
That’s https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simple_eye_in_invertebrates – don’t know if they are functional but why not, maybe they see what the big compound eyes don’t.
God heavens! I never thought I’d say this about a fly… It is beautiful! One can’t see it without a lens and that has captured its colors so well too.
Yes, not at all what the conditioned mind imagines.
Little beauty indeed, and beautiful work.
Thanks K…