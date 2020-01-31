Nature's Place

Focus …

Posted in Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 31/01/2020

Was a little shy to begin with, presenting only a shot from the rear at first. Quietly does it, take what comes …

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

Only sensation, calm established, no alarming events in his little mind to relate as I come side-on. Aiming for profile …

Angle a little better, background still too dark and empty, but looking more his elegant self. Character emerging …

Communication established, an absence of the force of movement keeps the peace. The basis for introductions …

That’s better, a relaxed fly doing some preening exercises, indicates he’s focused within and likely to remain so a while.

Probably a good time to maneuver for the shot I want. Getting there in increments – move, frame, shoot, maneuver …

And there we are, more or less. A background window of blue sky comes into frame and he’s in his element. Little beauty …

While watering in a corner of the garden a drone fly did dance.

He came and went among the leaves, inviting me to a few shots.

Thinking he’d be gone before I got back, got the camera quicker.

Surprise, surprise, there he was. Still dancing around the shadows.

© Mark BerkeryClick on those pictures for a closer lookand click again.

*

*

6 Responses

  1. David said, on 31/01/2020 at 12:52 pm

    Nice shots and narrative. Do you know what that is in the crease at the back of his eyes?

    Reply
  2. joycee said, on 31/01/2020 at 8:50 am

    God heavens! I never thought I’d say this about a fly… It is beautiful! One can’t see it without a lens and that has captured its colors so well too.

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 31/01/2020 at 9:45 pm

      Yes, not at all what the conditioned mind imagines.

      Reply
  3. krikitarts said, on 31/01/2020 at 7:16 am

    Little beauty indeed, and beautiful work.

    Reply

