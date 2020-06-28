Moth To A Flame

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

Pawpaw staked in the garden for the little ones to party on, those about in the cold cold winter.

She was the first visitor, and came again nightly for a while, until her time was up.

Everything has it’s time, until its time is up.

Everything is right on time.

Or the timer is off.

© Mark Berkery … Click on those pictures for a closer look … and click again.

*

*