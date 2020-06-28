Moth To A Flame

She came attracted by the smell of fermenting fruit. Fruit surplus to my requirements, put to good use in the garden. Not unusual in Eden, a trouble free place.
*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again
The skin of a pawpaw is tough, softened at the edge of collapse, as the fruit loses its firmness. So she can insert her 2 inch long proboscis deep inside, to the heart of it.
For the nourishment that is her natural right, she may get giddy at first with delight, or flap with no intent, wings ablur. Going nowhere fast, not just outside.
She wasn’t giving up, this angel of night, attracted to the light of … well you know, the calling home. It’s the same light for us all, the simple good, inside.
Her matching colour and spots are no accident, everything fitting in a way the rational can’t divine. The divine doesn’t surrender to the rational. … In the end the rational must surrender to the divine.
Pawpaw staked in the garden for the little ones to party on, those about in the cold cold winter.
She was the first visitor, and came again nightly for a while, until her time was up.
Everything has it’s time, until its time is up.
Everything is right on time.
Or the timer is off.
© Mark Berkery … Click on those pictures for a closer look … and click again.
*
*
She’s quite lovely. Do you know her name?
Wonderful pictures. A lucky moth to find this ripe fruit. I love these matching colors! As you write: ..in a way the rational can’t divine. Fascinating how mother nature works so perfectly.
It’s an indication of how reflective nature can be, to me, when we are open to it. I often see human nature reflected so (even particular circumstances on occasion). It needs divining but some see it intuitively.
Thanks Almuth.