Forgotten …

… but not lost.
Winter is over and spring is on the way. Time for little ones …
*Click on the pictures for a proper look
And this little one is laying more little ones. Into the soft stem site on a fallen pawpaw.
Her unmistakeable actions set her apart, and she is solitary, not another of her kind about.
Intriguing little things, obviously designed with great consideration for functional detail.
And aesthetic appreciation … A designer indeed, if unformed and unnameable. … An intelligence that doesn’t bend to the rational mind.
The first fruit fly of its kind this year, laying into the pawpaw left out for the purpose.
© Mark Berkery
We have similiar fruit flies. I like them very much.
Wonderful pictures, Mark!
Btw, summer is here nearly finished. Let’s see if there are some warm days in September yet.
Thanks Gerhard.
So tiny and so wonderfully built. Beautiful pictures.
If it wasn’t actual it would be fantastic, this tiny nature of ours.
Thanks Almuth.
I agree, Almuth :-)
Wonderful photos and words Mark!
Thanks Dee. Our nature is a pleasure, isn’t it.