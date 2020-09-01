Nature's Place

Forgotten …

Posted in Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 01/09/2020

… but not lost.

Winter is over and spring is on the way. Time for little ones …

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

And this little one is laying more little ones. Into the soft stem site on a fallen pawpaw.

Her unmistakeable actions set her apart, and she is solitary, not another of her kind about.

Intriguing little things, obviously designed with great consideration for functional detail.

And aesthetic appreciation … A designer indeed, if unformed and unnameable. … An intelligence that doesn’t bend to the rational mind.

The first fruit fly of its kind this year, laying into the pawpaw left out for the purpose.

© Mark BerkeryClick on those pictures for a closer lookand click again.

*

*

7 comments

7 Responses

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. kopfundgestalt said, on 01/09/2020 at 8:12 pm

    We have similiar fruit flies. I like them very much.
    Wonderful pictures, Mark!
    Btw, summer is here nearly finished. Let’s see if there are some warm days in September yet.

    Reply
  2. pflanzwas said, on 01/09/2020 at 7:05 am

    So tiny and so wonderfully built. Beautiful pictures.

    Reply
  3. Dee said, on 01/09/2020 at 7:00 am

    Wonderful photos and words Mark!

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 01/09/2020 at 12:23 pm

      Thanks Dee. Our nature is a pleasure, isn’t it.

      Reply

Comment or Question?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s