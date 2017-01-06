See No Weevil

*Click on pictures for a closer view …

With a ‘little’ rain some of the gardens inhabitants, legged creatures, climb up the other inhabitants, plants.

It’s a way of surviving, it avoids drowning and other dangers and probably makes for some unlikely encounters.

The first weevil looks ok at first glance. Then you might notice its drooping antennae, and its broken mandible.

It’s clearly been in a battle with something, probably a bigger one of its kind, for mating rights I suspect, and looks all done in.

The second one is a beauty, well groomed and completely intact, looking proud too. Maybe the winner of that battle.

That’s living, both the good and the not so, and they take it in stride, instinctively. What else could they do … and remain viable.

With our capacity for reflection we can choose what we acknowledge, beyond good and bad, when we can.

Everything in its time …

© Mark Berkery

