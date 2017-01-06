See No Weevil
*Click on pictures for a closer view …
With a ‘little’ rain some of the gardens inhabitants, legged creatures, climb up the other inhabitants, plants.
It’s a way of surviving, it avoids drowning and other dangers and probably makes for some unlikely encounters.
The first weevil looks ok at first glance. Then you might notice its drooping antennae, and its broken mandible.
It’s clearly been in a battle with something, probably a bigger one of its kind, for mating rights I suspect, and looks all done in.
The second one is a beauty, well groomed and completely intact, looking proud too. Maybe the winner of that battle.
That’s living, both the good and the not so, and they take it in stride, instinctively. What else could they do … and remain viable.
With our capacity for reflection we can choose what we acknowledge, beyond good and bad, when we can.
Everything in its time …
Poor guy. Yup we could learn a thing or two from weevils. They are such cool critters. I rarely see them. I’m going to try your moldy orange peel technique come summer. Great shots as usual.
Thanks Mary.
I found the orange peel on a stick in the garden was best out of season, autumn or early spring – summer here is too hot for them, too many other creatures joined in – mites especially. But a compost heap is always a good attraction for insects, and good for the garden.
Very fine work here Mark.
Well shot.
Cheers,
Frank
Thanks Frank.
I followed your site a couple of days ago but didn’t poke around much, so seeing this post and your other photos was a pleasant reminder. You take great photographs!
I’m sure you get this quite a bit, but could you give me the details of your camera please? The model and the zoom would be great. Your kind of macro photography is one of my main interests but unfortunately is out of my grasp due to money constraints, I hope to start at some point though. Thanks, Will
Thanks Will.
It really doesn’t matter much what gear you use. Go cheap to start with anyway. Any small (cheap) superzoom with a macro filter on it will get you going. Just start somewhere, is my advice.
Have a look here – Macro Illustrated – part way down you will see pictures of my setup/s. The exif is in files so you can tell what has been used and how, more or less.
Marvelous! And for some reason, I really like the weevils. They’re adorable.
Thanks Lisa. Maybe something to do with soft and rounded, and not sharp and spiky.
Wow!!
Thanks BK…