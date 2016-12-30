Seasonal Girl
Everything has or is one, a season. It grows, flowers and fruits, then it is gone.
Of course, the Botany Bay Weevil knows nothing of that.
It is engaged in now, being its beautiful self.
Sensing, unselfconsciously.
*
Its instinctive intelligence – as it is in all things – is focussed in its primary senses.
Seeing, hearing, touching, smelling – what enables it to endure here.
So it might fulfil its purpose in being, to reproduce.
As in all things, you may have noticed.
Earth robotics, you and me …
… plus self reflection.
*
Reflection on instinct, a recipe for madness, what we got.
Until reflection is on being, something else …
… no-thing in particular, nothing.
Letting what passes pass.
© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look
*
*
Love the third profile…what a creature!
May your New Year be blessed! Trees
Thanks Therese.
Blessed is the pleasure nature is.
Beautiful pictures.
Thank you.