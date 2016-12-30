Nature's Place

Seasonal Girl

Posted in Botany Bay Weevil, Consciousness, Insects, Life, Love, Macro Photography, Meditation, Nature, Photography, Relaxation, Spirituality, Sustainability, Truth? by Mark on 30/12/2016
p1240270_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

She’s aware of me and seeks to escape my attention. Not from fear but as a habitual response to a peak of activity in her environment.

*Click on pictures for a closer view …

p1240222_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

After a little while playing with her she stops a few seconds and poses for a shot. Not really, I have to work for it mostly, gently.

p1220759_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

Love a sense of drama with the dark cloudy background. I suspect they live a largely relaxed life, with the occasional life and death clash.

Everything has or is one, a season. It grows, flowers and fruits, then it is gone.

Of course, the Botany Bay Weevil knows nothing of that.

It is engaged in now, being its beautiful self.

Sensing, unselfconsciously.

*

Its instinctive intelligence – as it is in all things – is focussed in its primary senses.

Seeing, hearing, touching, smelling – what enables it to endure here.

So it might fulfil its purpose in being, to reproduce.

As in all things, you may have noticed.

Earth robotics, you and me …

plus self reflection.

*

Reflection on instinct, a recipe for madness, what we got.

Until reflection is on being, something else …

no-thing in particular, nothing.

Letting what passes pass.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

*

*

4 comments

4 Responses

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. treesshrubs said, on 30/12/2016 at 7:41 am

    Love the third profile…what a creature!
    May your New Year be blessed! Trees

    Reply
    • Mark said, on 30/12/2016 at 12:54 pm

      Thanks Therese.

      Blessed is the pleasure nature is.

      Reply
  2. Success Inspirers' World said, on 30/12/2016 at 5:11 am

    Beautiful pictures.

    Reply

Comment or Question?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s