Seasonal Girl

Everything has or is one, a season. It grows, flowers and fruits, then it is gone.

Of course, the Botany Bay Weevil knows nothing of that.

It is engaged in now, being its beautiful self.

Sensing, unselfconsciously.

Its instinctive intelligence – as it is in all things – is focussed in its primary senses.

Seeing, hearing, touching, smelling – what enables it to endure here.

So it might fulfil its purpose in being, to reproduce.

As in all things, you may have noticed.

Earth robotics, you and me …

… plus self reflection.

Reflection on instinct, a recipe for madness, what we got.

Until reflection is on being, something else …

… no-thing in particular, nothing.

Letting what passes pass.

