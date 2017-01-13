Nature's Place

Longhorn …

p1240441_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2*Click on pictures for bigger version – and click 1st one again.

p1240459_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

p1240450_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

Long-horn … after their long antennae, a sense organ they use to detect their world.

It stopped long enough for a few shots, maneuverable for different backgrounds.

A kind of beetle rarely seen in the garden, with its unusual colour.

Then, without warning, it took to the air and was gone.

*

Looking in the garden is suggestive of looking inside, when still enough to see.

Down in the pit something moves until focussed, its nature examined.

Eventually it is gone and something else emerges.

Until it doesn’t … if it does, complete.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

*

*

  1. L.E. Hansen said, on 14/01/2017 at 3:01 am

    Wow. I just love your photos. This one is just marvelous. Thank you.

  2. arlene said, on 13/01/2017 at 2:07 pm

    Lovely capture Mark!

  3. Your Vacation Gurus said, on 13/01/2017 at 1:46 pm

    Don’t think I ever been that close to a bee 🙈🙈🙈

  4. MelissaM said, on 13/01/2017 at 8:58 am

    Fabulous!

  5. Frank Prem said, on 13/01/2017 at 8:13 am

    GReat pics of a strange creature.

    Well caught Mark.

    Cheers,

    Frank

  6. niasunset said, on 13/01/2017 at 6:26 am

    WOW! They are great photographs and the colours amazing. Thank you, Love, nia

  7. Denzil - Life Sentences said, on 13/01/2017 at 5:52 am

    Impressive. Looks like something out of Star Wars. Actually, something from Star Wars has obviously been modelled on this.

    • Mark said, on 13/01/2017 at 8:55 am

      No doubt, much inspiration is taken from nature, inside and out.

  8. CatTail Studio Arts said, on 13/01/2017 at 5:51 am

    OMG! That first photo is awesome! Thanks for sharing. ;-)

