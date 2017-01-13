Longhorn …
Long-horn … after their long antennae, a sense organ they use to detect their world.
It stopped long enough for a few shots, maneuverable for different backgrounds.
A kind of beetle rarely seen in the garden, with its unusual colour.
Then, without warning, it took to the air and was gone.
Looking in the garden is suggestive of looking inside, when still enough to see.
Down in the pit something moves until focussed, its nature examined.
Eventually it is gone and something else emerges.
Until it doesn’t … if it does, complete.
© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look
