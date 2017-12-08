A Few Pictures …

*Click on the pictures for a proper look …

… from the garden and surrounds.

It’s been a wet season so far and the small creatures are unpredictable, except for the bees that only vary in numbers visible.

Unpredictability, not knowing, allows for the new to be. Or just allows for being new, no new to come since it’s already here.

© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look

*

*