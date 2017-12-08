A Few Pictures …

Consummate fly, knows his garden, has no doubt or depression. Lives his life as a warrior, no looking back.
*Click on the pictures for a proper look …
Grasshopper, eats a lot. A little place given over to them. No doubt others enjoy their presence, in the dead of night.
Never a dull moment beetles from the bush. Must be the wild living, makes for living wild. No divided self …
Shy leaf beetle, usually, but caught out on a twig it couldn’t turn on. Gentle vegetarian, until hungry for meat …
Ubiquitous garden fly, enjoying the pollen like any other sane creature does. Sane is not thinking about it …
Sunflower weevil. One of the many kinds found wandering the garden. It all depends what is available to eat.
They come in waves, when the flowers first start to bloom, helping make seed for the next generation of green.
What a colourful creature. Just being its beautiful self against the blue sky. Appearing early spring for a while …
Orange eyed hopper, can be gone in the blink of an eye – mine. A family oriented fellow, always some kids about.
… from the garden and surrounds.
It’s been a wet season so far and the small creatures are unpredictable, except for the bees that only vary in numbers visible.
Unpredictability, not knowing, allows for the new to be. Or just allows for being new, no new to come since it’s already here.
© Mark Berkery ……. Click on those pictures for a closer look
*
*
What a big delight!! And I am really sad about the loss of all these beautys in Germany. They had to go…
My garden was a desert when I came here. Then I added some plants and water and the small creatures came. What I hear from around the world is if you plant some food and shelter they’ll come, even in a desert.
Wonderful reflections/comments to companion the photos – definitely adds a richness and spiritual feeling – and makes perfect soul sense. and great shots :)
Thanks WC … It is a reflection, nature is not separate it only appears that way.
Love the orange eyed hopper and the gentle leaf beetle….exquisite
They are little beauties … for sure.
excellent fly shots
1: “Consummate fly, knows his garden, has no doubt or depression. Lives his life as a warrior, no looking back.”
5: “Ubiquitous garden fly, enjoying the pollen like any other sane creature does. Sane is not thinking about it …”
Thanks Frank …
Wow! You have a garden full of friends! I like how you bring their lives into focus through your words, as well as photos.
Yes Helen. Never a hostile creature in the garden. And they are all entitled to respect, though I do interfere at times – when spiders surround the thriving bee hives.
Yes, nature does sometimes need a helping hand! We have snow here today, so just been out to clear & put fresh food for the ground-feeding birds. I’m amazed by our little blue tits, who despite having lots of seed feeders & fat balls around, still like to help themselves to the ground feed!
One of the pleasures of the northern hemisphere, feeding the birds in winter. Especially delightful when they take it from the hand.
Wow! Spectacular images! Nature right here!
And the garden, any garden, is full of it.
Thanks Michael.
Hi Mark. Love the vivid grasshopper shot! I’ve just started a new series called Five Eyes where I intend to feature a different photographer for each post and select five of their photos that have some kind of eye-interest that appeals to me. Would you be ok about being a featured photographer in this series? I’ve just done one post so far at https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2017/12/06/five-eyes-series-mike-powell/
Hi Liz.
No problem. I’m sure you know how to get the pictures you want, just open it/them in a new tab – for the biggest size – and save to your PC.
You could probably hot-link as well.