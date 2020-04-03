The Face …

I was at the waterfront to see the stars while enjoying a walk in the night and was about to leave when a giant stick insect from the trees on the hill above landed on my windscreen.
I didn’t want it to die in the car park so in order to protect it and get a few shots I drove it home, carefully so as not to dislodge it, slowly as it hung on in the wind.
When I got home I loosened it from its grip on the wiper blade and put it on the roof of the car where it wandered a while before I handed it off to a tree.
It was happy to climb on the green, most creatures are happy to get back to their nature.
Maybe because there’s no problem in nature, only in the thinking mind.
Really like the little story you shared about your experience with it, esp your observation at the end.
Wow! What a wonderful image!
Beautiful, Mark!
We here don’t know this insect. But the face: Incredible details!
Thank you for sharing with us.
Not only a mother could love that face! Great images and thoughtful commentary, as usual, Mark. Our thinking minds sure are causing problems these days …
I always feel very privileged when one of the small folk volunteers to share some time with me. It’s always a promise of a very special experience.
Love these photos Mark! I recently photographed a baby Stick Insect in our backyard, think it was a Spiny Leaf or Giant Prickly, Extatosoma tiaratum. Later I read that it’s a perfect replica of the adult. So it is a special thrill to see your wonderful photos of this amazing creature. And your comment “there’s no problem in nature, only in the thinking mind” is so very true. Thank you for sharing your amazing photos.
We are such simple creatures in comparison to the intricacies of the insects. Those eyeballs are amazing and you just wonder how and what it sees with them.