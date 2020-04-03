The Face …

*Click on the pictures for a proper look … and click again

I was at the waterfront to see the stars while enjoying a walk in the night and was about to leave when a giant stick insect from the trees on the hill above landed on my windscreen.

I didn’t want it to die in the car park so in order to protect it and get a few shots I drove it home, carefully so as not to dislodge it, slowly as it hung on in the wind.

When I got home I loosened it from its grip on the wiper blade and put it on the roof of the car where it wandered a while before I handed it off to a tree.

It was happy to climb on the green, most creatures are happy to get back to their nature.

Maybe because there’s no problem in nature, only in the thinking mind.

© Mark Berkery

